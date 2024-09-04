Iceland vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2024

Iceland will face Montenegro at the Laugardalsvöllur on Friday in the opening game of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign. The home side failed to impress in the last edition of the Nations League, drawing all four of their group games as they finished second in League B, Group 2 with four points from an obtainable 12.

They were thrashed 4-0 by the Netherlands in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Montenegro enjoyed a bright start to life under new boss Robert Prosinecki, picking up wins over Belarus and North Macedonia in their first two games under the Croatian before seemingly running out of steam as they suffered defeats to Belgium and Georgia in their two subsequent outings.

The visitors opened their Nations League campaign in 2022 with a 2-0 win over Romania featuring second-half goals from Stefan Mugosa and fullback Marko Vukcevic and will be targeting victory here as well.

Iceland vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Iceland and Montenegro.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash at the Pod Goricom back in February 2012 which the Brave Falcons won 2-1.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Montenegro were ranked 73rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit just two places behind their midweek opponents.

The Black Falcons have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Iceland vs Montenegro Prediction

Iceland have lost two of their last three games after winning each of their previous three. However, they are undefeated in their last three games on home soil and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Montenegro are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning three of their four games prior. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Iceland 1-0 Montenegro

Iceland vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iceland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

