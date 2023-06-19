Iceland vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th June 2023

Iceland are set to play Portugal at the Laugardalsvöllur on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Iceland come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in their most recent game. Goals from Slovan Bratislava midfielder Juraj Kucka and Groningen midfielder Tomas Suslov secured the win for Slovakia. Lyngby striker Alfred Finnbogason scored the goal for Iceland.

Portugal, on the other hand, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in their most recent game. A goal from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and a brace from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal for Portugal.

Iceland vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal have won two games and drawn one.

Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has 10 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Burnley.

Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos has 21 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Benfica this season.

Portuguese winger Ricardo Horta has 22 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Braga this season.

Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota has 11 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Liverpool this season.

Iceland vs Portugal Prediction

Iceland have some talented young players in the ranks, but perhaps the most exciting is Isak Bergmann Johannesson. The midfielder was touted as a prodigious talent during his time with IFK Norrkoping, and the 20-year old, who now plays for Copenhagen, is expected to play an important role for his national side in years to come.

Portugal, on the other hand, have one of the most talented squads in international football. An attack consisting of Rafael Leao and Joao Felix will strike fear into the hearts of most defenders, while midfielders like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes are in the prime of their careers and should play an essential role at the international level for the foreseeable future.

In defence, young talents like Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Nuno Mendes are expected to form the crux of the next-generation Portuguese defence. It will be interesting to see what Roberto Martinez does with this gifted Portugal side, who have been criticised in the past for not matching expectations.

Portugal will be the favourites to win this game, and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Iceland 0-3 Portugal

Iceland vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: result- Portugal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Portugal to keep a clean sheet- yes

