Iceland vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Iceland entertain Slovakia at the Laugardalsvollur in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday (June 17).
The hosts lost 3-0 in their campaign opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina but bounced back with a 7-0 win at Liechtenstein, with Aron Gunnarsson bagging a second-half hat-trick.
Clovakia, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign. They drew goalless against Luxembourg in their opener before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with Robert Mak and Lukas Haraslín scoring in the first half.
Euro 2016 winners Portugal are atop Group J table. Slovakia are second, while Iceland are fourth.
Iceland vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed pathsfive times thus far, with all meetings coming in friendlies. Slovakia lead 3-1, with all five meetings producing at least 2.5 goals.
- Iceland have the third-best attacking record in the competition, scoring seven times.
- Slovakia are one of six teams to have gone without conceding after two games.
- The visitors are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning once. They have not conceded in their last three games.
- Iceland are winless in five home games and have scored in all but one of them.
- Slovakia have kept three clean sheets in their last five away games.
Iceland vs Slovakia Prediction
Iceland have one win in four games across competitions and are coming off a 7-0 win in their previous outing. At home, they have a poor record, with just one win in 12 games. They have met Slovakia once at home, which ended in a goalless draw.
Slovakia, meanwhile, are riding a five-game unbeaten run, keeping three straight clean sheets. They have the upper hand in terms of form and head-to-head record, too.
With both teams playing their first game in three months, they could be e a bit rusty and likely to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Iceland 1-1 Slovakia
Iceland vs Slovakia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes
Tip 4: Jon Thorsteinsson to score or assist any time - Yes
Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here