Iceland vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Iceland entertain Slovakia at the Laugardalsvollur in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday (June 17).

The hosts lost 3-0 in their campaign opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina but bounced back with a 7-0 win at Liechtenstein, with Aron Gunnarsson bagging a second-half hat-trick.

Clovakia, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign. They drew goalless against Luxembourg in their opener before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with Robert Mak and Lukas Haraslín scoring in the first half.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal are atop Group J table. Slovakia are second, while Iceland are fourth.

Iceland vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed pathsfive times thus far, with all meetings coming in friendlies. Slovakia lead 3-1, with all five meetings producing at least 2.5 goals.

Iceland have the third-best attacking record in the competition, scoring seven times.

Slovakia are one of six teams to have gone without conceding after two games.

The visitors are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning once. They have not conceded in their last three games.

Iceland are winless in five home games and have scored in all but one of them.

Slovakia have kept three clean sheets in their last five away games.

Iceland vs Slovakia Prediction

Iceland have one win in four games across competitions and are coming off a 7-0 win in their previous outing. At home, they have a poor record, with just one win in 12 games. They have met Slovakia once at home, which ended in a goalless draw.

Slovakia, meanwhile, are riding a five-game unbeaten run, keeping three straight clean sheets. They have the upper hand in terms of form and head-to-head record, too.

With both teams playing their first game in three months, they could be e a bit rusty and likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Iceland 1-1 Slovakia

Iceland vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jon Thorsteinsson to score or assist any time - Yes

