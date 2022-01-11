Iceland vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Iceland and Uganda meet for an international friendly clash at the Titanic Sports Center in Belek, Turkey on Wednesday.

Strakarnir okkar return to action for the first time since wrapping up a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign in November.

The Nordic outfit finished second from bottom in Group J with just two wins and nine points from 10 matches.

Uganda are looking to put their AFCON heartache behind them, having failed to qualify for the tournament after back-to-back appearances in the 2017 and 2019 editions.

The Cranes finished third in Group B in the qualifiers, behind Burkina Faso and Malawi, before losing out in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers too.

Iceland vs Uganda Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides in history.

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Uganda Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Iceland vs Uganda Team News

Iceland

Strakarnir okkar have named a 24-man squad featuring mostly second-string players for friendlies against Uganda and South Korea.

Brentford's Patrik Gunnarsson had to pull out with an injury, with Jokull Andresson replacing him.

Gudmundur Borarinsson was the only player in the squad without a club, but he has withdrawn and David Olafsson has replaced him.

Injured: Patrik Gunnarsson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gudmundur Borarinsson

Uganda Cranes @UgandaCranes

fufa.co.ug/uganda-cranes-… Uganda Cranes’ Traveling Delegation For Build-Ups In Europe, Asia Uganda Cranes’ Traveling Delegation For Build-Ups In Europe, Asia fufa.co.ug/uganda-cranes-…

Uganda

The Cranes have called up a 23-man squad for this month's triple-header against Iceland, Moldova and Iraq.

Ismael Watenga could regain his position between the sticks, while Yunus Sentamu is likely to lead the line for the East Africans.

Rising star Ibrahim Orit, who's struck twice in nine games, is also in the squad and could join Sentamu in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland vs Uganda Predicted XI

Iceland (4-4-2): Ingvar Jonsson; Alfons Sampsted, David Olafsson, Isak Olafsson, Ari Leifsson; Arnor Traustason, Stefan Bordarson, Gisli Eyjolfsson, Vioar Jonsson; Jon Bodvarsson, Sveinn Gudjohnsen.

Uganda (4-3-3): Ismael Watenga; Gavin Mugweri, Innocent Esimu, Eric Senjobe, Kenneth Semakula; George Kasonko, Ashraf Mugume, Martin Kizza; Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu, Kaddu Patrick.

Iceland vs Uganda Prediction

It's never easy to predict the outcome of an inconsequential friendly like this one.

Neither side have anything at stake here but Iceland are still a quality side on paper, despite missing several key players.

Uganda are still reeling from the heartbreak of missing out on a place at the AFCON tournament, but we expect the Europeans to secure a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Iceland 1-0 Uganda

Edited by Peter P