Iceland vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Iceland will invite Ukraine to Laugardalsvöllur in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have a win and a loss from two games, while the Blue and Yellow have endured a winless run, suffering one loss.

Strákarnir okkar got their campaign underway with a comfortable 5-0 home win over Azerbaijan. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson bagged a brace, while Albert Guðmundsson scored a goal and provided an assist. They put up a good fight against France in their previous outing and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The visitors met France in their campaign opener and suffered a 2-0 loss. They bounced back well in the second match and played out a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Heorhiy Sudakov gave them the lead in the 52nd minute, and Emin Mahmudov equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Iceland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions. Zbirna have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with two wins. The hosts have one win and two games ended in draws.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying playoffs in March 2024 and the Blue and Yellow recorded a narrow 2-1 win.

Ukraine have won just one of their four competitive games this year while suffering two defeats.

Strákarnir okkar have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, recording three wins. Just one of the three wins has been registered at home.

The visitors are winless in their last three World Cup qualifying games, failing to score in two.

Iceland vs Ukraine Prediction

Strákarnir okkar won their home game against Azerbaijan last month and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last three home games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

The Blue and Yellow have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine games. They have registered three wins in that period. They have scored just one goal in their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Strákarnir okkar have a good home record in the World Cup qualifiers and should be able to register a win here.

Prediction: Iceland 2-1 Ukraine

Iceland vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iceland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

