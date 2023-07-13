Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2023

Iceland Women and Finland Women will square off in an international women's friendly on Friday.

Iceland have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 win over Sweden in a friendly in April. Glodis Viggosdottir and Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir scored either side of Seraina Piubel to inspire their nation to victory.

Finland, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 routine victory over Slovakia in a friendly in April. Diana Lemesova's first-half own goal was added to by Jutta Rantala's 64th-minute strike.

The Boreal Owls did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup. They have two friendlies lined up this month against Iceland and Scotland before getting back to competitive action in the UEFA Women's Nations League in September. They have been paired with Croatia, Slovakia and Romania in League B Group C.

Iceland also failed to qualify for the World Cup and have another friendly against Austria ahead of the Nations League in September. They have been grouped alongside Germany, Wales and Denmark in League A Group C.

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Iceland won two and drew one of the previous three games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2019 when Iceland claimed a 2-0 win.

Finland are currently on a five-game winning run.

Iceland are unbeaten in five friendlies, winning three games in this sequence.

Finland's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Iceland's last nine friendlies have witnessed goals at both ends.

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction

Iceland and Finland are both on a good run of form heading into this game and will want to keep their unbeaten run going.

Iceland enter the game as the favorites on paper and are yet to lose a game against the Finns. However, Finland have won their last five games on the bounce, keeping a clean sheet in the last four. They will fancy their chances of getting a win here.

Both sides are likely to play on the front foot. We are backing Iceland to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Iceland 2-1 Finland

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iceland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

