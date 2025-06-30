Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

The 14th edition of the UEFA Women's European Championship will begin with Iceland Women facing Finland Women in the curtain-raiser. The game will be played at Stockholm Arena.
Iceland finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Serbia in a friendly last week. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Sandra Jessen and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir. Sveindis Jonsdottir made it three in the 57th minute while Miljana Ivanovc pulled one back in the 66th minute.
Finland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in a friendly. Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half brace to give the Dutch a 2-0 lead at the break. Oona Siren scored a late consolation strike from the spot in injury time.
The Boreal Owls booked their spot in the Euros with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Scotland in the playoffs. Iceland qualified as runners-up in Group 4.
Both sides have been drawn in Group A of the Euros alongside Norway and hosts Switzerland.
Iceland Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Iceland have two wins from four head-to-head games. Finland were victorious once while one game was drawn.
- The most recent clash between the two sides came in July 2023 when Finland claimed a 2-1 victory in a friendly.
- Iceland have managed just one win in 13 historical games played at the Women's Euros.
- Ten of Finland's last 12 games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Iceland have won just one of their last 11 games (five losses).
- Form guide: Iceland Women: W-L-D-D-D Finland Women: L-D-W-W-D
Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction
Iceland are competing in their fifth successive Women's Euro. They made it out of the group stage on just one occasion, and their form heading into this tournament does not inspire confidence either.
Finland, for their part, have not won a game at the Euros since 2009. They finished bottom of their qualification group this time around and navigated through a four-game playoff. Marko Saloranta's side were on a five-game unbeaten run before their loss to the Netherlands.
We are backing Iceland to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Iceland Women 2-1 Finland Women
Iceland Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Iceland Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals