Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

The 14th edition of the UEFA Women's European Championship will begin with Iceland Women facing Finland Women in the curtain-raiser. The game will be played at Stockholm Arena.

Ad

Iceland finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Serbia in a friendly last week. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Sandra Jessen and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir. Sveindis Jonsdottir made it three in the 57th minute while Miljana Ivanovc pulled one back in the 66th minute.

Finland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in a friendly. Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half brace to give the Dutch a 2-0 lead at the break. Oona Siren scored a late consolation strike from the spot in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The Boreal Owls booked their spot in the Euros with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Scotland in the playoffs. Iceland qualified as runners-up in Group 4.

Both sides have been drawn in Group A of the Euros alongside Norway and hosts Switzerland.

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Iceland have two wins from four head-to-head games. Finland were victorious once while one game was drawn.

The most recent clash between the two sides came in July 2023 when Finland claimed a 2-1 victory in a friendly.

Iceland have managed just one win in 13 historical games played at the Women's Euros.

Ten of Finland's last 12 games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Iceland have won just one of their last 11 games (five losses).

Form guide: Iceland Women: W-L-D-D-D Finland Women: L-D-W-W-D

Ad

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Prediction

Iceland are competing in their fifth successive Women's Euro. They made it out of the group stage on just one occasion, and their form heading into this tournament does not inspire confidence either.

Finland, for their part, have not won a game at the Euros since 2009. They finished bottom of their qualification group this time around and navigated through a four-game playoff. Marko Saloranta's side were on a five-game unbeaten run before their loss to the Netherlands.

Ad

We are backing Iceland to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Iceland Women 2-1 Finland Women

Iceland Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iceland Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More