Iceland Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025 

Iceland Women and France Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at Laugardalsvollur.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Norway over the weekend. They went ahead through Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's 16th-minute strike while Giodis Viggosdottir's 83rd-minute own goal ensured the two sides canceled each other out.

France, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-0 thrashing at home to Switzerland. They were three goals up at the break thanks to goals from Clara Mateo, Elisa De Almeida and Sandy Baltimore. Sydney Schertenleib completed the scoring in the 56th minute.

Trending

The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from five games. Iceland are third with four points to their name.

Iceland Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have seven wins from the last nine head-to-head games. Iceland were victorious once while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when France claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture.

Iceland are winless in their last nine games, losing four games in this run.

France have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games.

France have won six of their last six games (one loss).

Iceland Women vs France Women Prediction

Qualification to the knockout round has already been decided in this group but the other three spots are still up for grabs. Norway, Switzerland and Iceland can still finish in any spot from second to bottom and the latter will be aiming to avoid relegation to League B.

A win here would go a long way to boosting their chances of preserving their top-flight status and they proved their mettle in a narrow loss in the reverse fixture.

France, for their part, have been by far the strongest side in the group, winning all five games played so far. They will be looking to make it a 100% winning record here ahead of the semifinal. Les Bleues are still seeking their first major honor and will be aiming to go one better than their runners-up finish last season.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Iceland Women 0-4 France Women

Iceland Women vs France Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More