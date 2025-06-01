Iceland Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025 

Iceland Women and France Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at Laugardalsvollur.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Norway over the weekend. They went ahead through Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's 16th-minute strike while Giodis Viggosdottir's 83rd-minute own goal ensured the two sides canceled each other out.
France, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-0 thrashing at home to Switzerland. They were three goals up at the break thanks to goals from Clara Mateo, Elisa De Almeida and Sandy Baltimore. Sydney Schertenleib completed the scoring in the 56th minute.
The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from five games. Iceland are third with four points to their name.
Iceland Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- France have seven wins from the last nine head-to-head games. Iceland were victorious once while one game ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when France claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Iceland are winless in their last nine games, losing four games in this run.
- France have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games.
- France have won six of their last six games (one loss).
Iceland Women vs France Women Prediction
Qualification to the knockout round has already been decided in this group but the other three spots are still up for grabs. Norway, Switzerland and Iceland can still finish in any spot from second to bottom and the latter will be aiming to avoid relegation to League B.
A win here would go a long way to boosting their chances of preserving their top-flight status and they proved their mettle in a narrow loss in the reverse fixture.
France, for their part, have been by far the strongest side in the group, winning all five games played so far. They will be looking to make it a 100% winning record here ahead of the semifinal. Les Bleues are still seeking their first major honor and will be aiming to go one better than their runners-up finish last season.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Iceland Women 0-4 France Women
Iceland Women vs France Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - France Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals