Iceland Women vs New Zealand Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2022

Iceland Women and New Zealand Women will kickstart their campaigns in the 2022 edition of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

Iceland have not been in action since securing a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Cyprus Women in a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier in November 2021. Four different women got on the scoresheet to fire the Nordic island nation to victory.

New Zealand Women saw off South Korea Women in an international friendly in November. Paige Satchell and Gabi Rennie scored second-half goals to help the Football Ferns secure a 2-0 victory.

The two nations will attempt to win the seventh edition of the SheBelieves Cup. They will dispute the tournament alongside the US Women's National Team and the Czech Republic Women's team.

Iceland Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides at international level. Their sole clash came in the 2016 Algarve Cup when Iceland secured a penalty shootout victory after both sides played out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Iceland are currently on a four-game winning run after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Netherlands Women in a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier in September 2021.

New Zealand returned to winning ways against South Korea, having lost eight consecutive matches.

Iceland Women form guide: W-W-W-W-L

New Zealand Women form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Iceland Women vs New Zealand Women Team News

Iceland Women

Coach Þorsteinn Halldórsson called up 23 players to dispute the 2022 SheBelieves Cup for Iceland.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

New Zealand Women

Captain Ali Riley and Ria Percival are among the most experienced members of New Zealand's squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iceland Women vs New Zealand Women Predicted XI

Iceland Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Sigurðardóttir (GK); Hallbera Guðný Gísladóttir, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Sif Atladóttir, Elísa Viðarsdóttir; Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir, Agla María Albertsdóttir; Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir, Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir

New Zealand Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erin Nayler (GK); Abby Erceg, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Meikayla Moore; Ria Percival, Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen, Paige Satchell; Hannah Wilkinson, Olivia Chance

Iceland Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

New Zealand Women are on a poor run of form and are unlikely to match Iceland Women.

The Europeans are favorites to emerge triumphant and we are backing them to secure a routine victory.

Prediction: Iceland Women 2-0 New Zealand Women

