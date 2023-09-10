Iconic Real Madrid manager named potential candidate to take over Germany national team after Hansi Flick sacking - Reports

According to BILD, Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is in contention to replace Hansi Flick as Germany's national team coach. Flick has recently been relieved of is duties.

Flick took charge of Die Mannschaft for 25 matches, winning 12 losing seven, and drawing six of those games. Germany constantly underperformed under Flick and he has finally been sacked. With the 2024 UEFA Euro set to take place in Germany in nine months' time, the European giants are looking to appoint a new manager to their ranks.

Zidane, meanwhile, has been out of a job since his second Real Madrid stint came to an end. Over two stints in the Spanish clubs, the Frenchman left behind a tremendous legacy. He helped Los Blancos win three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles between 2015 and 2018.

Apart from Zinedine Zidane, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Jurgen Klopp have also been touted as potential replacements for Flick. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf released a statement on the sacking, that read (via DFB's official website):

"The committees agreed that the Men's senior national team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need to look at that European Championshipa spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country."

He added:

"For me, personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. Therefore the decision was unavoidable."

Fabrizio Romano named Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham as the signing of the summer

Since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Jude Bellingham has been absolutely phenomenal. The Englishman has performed at a very high level for the La Liga club.

Bellingham has so far scored five goals and provided one assist in four matches for the Madrid giants. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he is the transfer of the summer as the Italian journalist told Caughtoffside:

"I think he’s an incredible addition for Real Madrid, a fantastic player. They paid big money yes, but he’s a player for the present and future, and his impact on La Liga has been insane."

Bellingham has scored in all four matches he has played for Los Blancos so far. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the 20-year-old can keep his rich vein of form going after the international break.