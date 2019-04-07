'If Barcelona knocks Manchester United out of Europe, it will be a double personal satisfaction for me', says former Liverpool star

Yash Sharma

Coutinho and Suarez will be facing their former rivals, Manchester United.

What's the story?

In a recent interview, FC Barcelona star, Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he'd rejoice to knock out his former rivals, Manchester United, out of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know..

The Catalans will visit the Old Trafford as they'll be facing the Red Devils in the UCL quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian winger, who've spent five seasons with Liverpool before joining the Blaugrana for a reported fee of €135 million, last season; is poised to put up a sparkling performance against his former rivals, Manchester United. Having spent a long-spell at the Anfield, the Brazilian winger, alongside the Uruguayan sharpshooter Luis Suarez, would be a subject of whistles and boos from the home crowd.

If the Spanish champions defeat Solskjaer's men and the Scousers get the better of the Portuguese outfit, FC Porto; the 26-year-old would face his former side, next in the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the nasty welcome that awaits him at the Old Trafford, Coutinho said:

“It won't make any difference to me,”

“And, even more than that, it is an incentive to play better and to be even more focused."

Talking about the game against his former rivals, the Brazilian further added:

“I know that games against Manchester United are special. I learned what they meant during my time at Liverpool when we lived it so intensely with the fans.

“I have that nailed in my memory and, even though this is a different stage, if Barcelona knock United out of Europe, it will be a double personal satisfaction for me.”

What's next?

Philippe Coutinho and company will visit the Old Trafford, following a 2-0 victory over LaLiga rivals, Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games across all competitions with the recent one being a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

