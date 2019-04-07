×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'If Barcelona knocks Manchester United out of Europe, it will be a double personal satisfaction for me', says former Liverpool star

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
44   //    07 Apr 2019, 22:10 IST

Coutinho and Suarez will be facing their former rivals, Manchester United.
Coutinho and Suarez will be facing their former rivals, Manchester United.

What's the story?

In a recent interview, FC Barcelona star, Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he'd rejoice to knock out his former rivals, Manchester United, out of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know..

The Catalans will visit the Old Trafford as they'll be facing the Red Devils in the UCL quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian winger, who've spent five seasons with Liverpool before joining the Blaugrana for a reported fee of €135 million, last season; is poised to put up a sparkling performance against his former rivals, Manchester United. Having spent a long-spell at the Anfield, the Brazilian winger, alongside the Uruguayan sharpshooter Luis Suarez, would be a subject of whistles and boos from the home crowd.

If the Spanish champions defeat Solskjaer's men and the Scousers get the better of the Portuguese outfit, FC Porto; the 26-year-old would face his former side, next in the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the nasty welcome that awaits him at the Old Trafford, Coutinho said:

“It won't make any difference to me,”
“And, even more than that, it is an incentive to play better and to be even more focused."

Talking about the game against his former rivals, the Brazilian further added:

“I know that games against Manchester United are special. I learned what they meant during my time at Liverpool when we lived it so intensely with the fans.
Advertisement
“I have that nailed in my memory and, even though this is a different stage, if Barcelona knock United out of Europe, it will be a double personal satisfaction for me.”

What's next?

Philippe Coutinho and company will visit the Old Trafford, following a 2-0 victory over LaLiga rivals, Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games across all competitions with the recent one being a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Philippe Coutinho
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
UEFA Champions League News: ‘If Barcelona knock United out of Europe it will be a personal satisfaction for me’ – Coutinho
RELATED STORY
'They're going to be punished by Barcelona'- Former Manchester United star is concerned about Red Devils' poor form
RELATED STORY
3 problems Barcelona must address if they are to triumph in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Why Manchester United have picture of Barcelona star in their dressing room
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Andreas Pereira warns Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us