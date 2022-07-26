“If the boy wasn’t convinced, he would be now” – Pep Lijnders reveals what Liverpool did to beat Tottenham in race to sign Luis Diaz

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur went head-to-head in the race to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto during the winter transfer window earlier this year. After a few weeks of pondering, the attacker eventually decided to switch to Anfield for £37 million.

Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders has revealed what the Reds did to convince him to pick them ahead of Tottenham.

Writing in his new book Intensity, Lijnders explained that he and Jurgen Klopp had to speak with Diaz on the phone to persuade him into joining Liverpool.

He wrote (as quoted by The Mirror):

“I was on a skiing trip with my wife Danielle when, during dinner, our sporting director called me: ‘You and Jurgen have to speak with Luis Diaz in five minutes. We’ve just agreed with Porto but Tottenham are all-in as well."

He shared what they told Diaz while on the call, writing:

“I joined the call and Jurgen was explaining to Luis how he would fit into our style and that we would help him. He said in reference to me joining [the call], ‘But you will hear this guy much more often!’ To which I immediately said, ‘But I will explain things more calmly than Sergio [Conceicao, the Porto manager]!’ To which Luis laughed."

Lijnders added:

“I told him: ‘We want you desperately and have been pushing for the last one-and-a-half months with our owners and our sporting director, but you know that these kinds of transfers are not easy to accomplish.”

The Spaniard also mentioned how he used the idea of training with some of Liverpool's top stars and the club's trophy cabinet to persuade Diaz. He wrote:

“The good thing is you will train with Virgil, Robbo and Trent and they will make you so much stronger. Our idea is to create and score; you will have to tear these guys apart each day in training, which will make you better.’ His agent translated Jurgen’s message and [sporting director] Julian Ward said, ‘These two will make you a better player.’"

He concluded:

“I told him there were not many clubs with more history and culture than Porto but Liverpool was one of them and he would feel this. Julian then walked with his phone to the trophy cabinet at AXA (training centre) and finished with: ‘We want to add to this and that’s why we want you.’ If the boy wasn’t convinced, he would be now.”

How Luis Diaz fared at Liverpool last season

Luis Diaz is off to a promising start with Liverpool

Luis Diaz wasted no time in making his impact felt at Anfield. The 25-year-old recorded six goals and five assists to his name in 26 appearances across all competitions.

He ended the campaign on a remarkable note, winning both the FA Cup and League Cup, as well reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp will be counting on the Colombian for next season, especially following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich.

