"If we don’t win" - Luis Enrique reveals his FIFA World Cup winners pick if Spain miss out

Spain coach Luis Enrique has admitted that he would prefer to see Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup if La Roja fail to go all the way in the tournament.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will commence in Qatar on Sunday (20th November). The host nation will lock horns with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in the tournament opener.

All 32 participants have gotten their preparations for the competition underway, with many teams already in Qatar. Spain are among those who have landed in the Middle East nation ahead of the World Cup.

La Roja, who won the tournament in 2010, are hopeful of getting their hands on the trophy once again this year. Enrique is hopeful that his 26-man squad can go all the way in the competition.

However, Enrique has revealed that he wants Argentina to win the World Cup if Spain fail to do so. The former Barcelona manager also stated it would be sad to see La Albiceleste icon Lionel Messi retire without winning the tournament. He said on Twitch [via Barca Blaugranes]:

“If we don’t win, I would like Argentina to. It would be unfair for a player like Leo Messi to retire without winning one.”

Messi's Argentina are placed in Group C of the World Cup, while Spain are in Group E. It remains to be seen if either of the two can go the distance in Qatar.

Argentina and Spain kick off FIFA World Cup campaign next week

Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Tuesday (22nd November). They will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage match of the tournament.

Spain, on the other hand, are scheduled to commence their campaign on Wednesday (23rd November). They will go up against Central American nation Costa America in their opener.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Argentina will also face Mexico and Poland in the group stages. Meanwhile, La Roja are pitted against Germany and Japan in their group, apart from Costa Rica.

La Albiceleste notably faced the UAE in a friendly match on Wednesday (16th November) as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup. They displayed their prowess as they handed the Middle East nation a 5-0 thrashing.

Spain played Jordan in their own warm-up match in Amman on Thursday (17th November). They emerged victorious in the game, beating their opponents 3-1 before traveling to Qatar.

