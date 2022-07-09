IF Elfsborg vs AIK prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Seeking to move to the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table, AIK will visit the Boras Arena to face IF Elfsborg on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Gnaget, having lost the last four meetings between the two teams since 2020.

Elfsborg were denied a third win on the trot last Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by BK Haken.

They are now unbeaten in their last five outings across competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against IK Sirius in May. With 19 points from 12 games, Elfsborg are eighth in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, level on points with ninth-placed Mjallby.

Meanwhile, AIK were sent crashing back down to earth last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Mjallby.

Before that, the Gnaget were unbeaten in nine straight league outings, picking up six wins and three draws. With 24 points from 13 games, AIK are third in the league table, level on points with second-placed Djurgarden and one off league leaders Haken.

IF Elfsborg vs AIK Head-To-Head

AIK boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 49 meetings between the two teams. Elfsborg have picked up 13 wins in this period, while 16 games have ended all square.

IF Elfsborg Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W.

AIK Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W.

IF Elfsborg vs AIK Team News

IF Elfsborg

Elfsborg head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AIK

The visitors will be without Nabil Bahoui and Per Karlsson, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nabil Bahoui, Per Karlsson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

IF Elfsborg vs AIK Predicted XIs

Elfsborg (4-3-3): Tim Rönning; Johan Larsson, Leo Väisänen, Gustav Henriksson, Simon Strand; Emmanuel Boateng, Simon Olsson, Andre Romer; Rasmus Alm, Per Frick, Jacob Ondrejka,

AIK (4-3-3): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Mikael Lustig, Alexander Milosevic, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Erick Otieno; Nicolas Stefanelli, Bilal Hussein, Sebastian Larsson; Zak Elbouzedi, Mbunga Kimpioka, Abdirahman Ahmed.

IF Elfsborg vs AIK Prediction

Elfsborg head into the weekend in fine form and will back themselves to end their losing streak against the visitors. AIK, meanwhile, have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, but they could do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: IF Elfsborg 1-1 AIK.

