Dani Alves' mother Lucia recently posted a cryptic social media message. This came after the player's former wife Joana Sanz's comments.

Alves has been in prison for five months now. The player was arrested on the charge of alleged sexual assault that reportedly took place at a nightclub in Barcelona at the end of last year.

Sanz recently uploaded a video on her social media, urging the media to stop talking about his and Alves' personal lives. She said:

"I will be by his side. A relationship is one thing, but he is my family. They have been together for eight years, therefore, I will be by his side. Like it or not. Stop talking about the lives of others"

Sanz added:

"I have not said that I want to get away from him. I have only said that I do not care what the media say. I want to get away from this, not from him."

Sanz, however, previously told journalist Leticia Requejo:

"I totally pass, let Dani do, undo and speak whatever he wants."

Lucia, Dani Alves' mother, has now posted an image on her Instagram story. She wrote:

"If you feed a dog for 3 days, it will remember you for 30 years. If you feed a person for 30 years, it will forget you in three days."

Here's Lucia's Instagram story:

Image courtesy of Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo

Dani Alves recently spoke about her alleged victim

Dani Alves recently conducted an interview from prison with journalist Mayka Navarro. The full-back has once again denied the allegations against him. Speaking about the matter, Alves said (via Record Portugal):

"I don't know if she has a clear conscience and if she sleeps well at night, but I forgive her. I decided to give this interview, the first one I've given since I've been here [in prison], so that people know what I think. Get to know the story based on what I experienced that morning and in that bathroom."

Alves has been in jail for over five months now. He has been denied bail on multiple occasions so far. This is because the judges are afraid that the player might look to flee to Brazil if granted bail.

Dani Alves last played for Liga MX club UNAM. The player has represented some of the biggest clubs in European football during his career. Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Sevilla are the clubs he has played for.

Poll : 0 votes