'If I could, I would erase the night in Rome'- Andres Iniesta admits Champions League exit was painful

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta revealed that the Champions League exit against Roma last year was extremely painful.

In case you didn't know...

Andres Iniesta needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest midfielders ever and won everything there is to win in football in his decorated career, both for his club and country.

Iniesta is well known for his goal in the World Cup final against the Netherlands and remains one of the biggest 'big match players' of our era. The Spanish icon currently plies his trade for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, having left Barcelona at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants suffered three consecutive quarter-final exits since winning the Champions League in 2015. Iniesta was part of the Barcelona side who blew away a massive three-goal lead and crashed out after a shock 3-0 loss in the second leg against Roma in the quarter-finals.

The Blaugrana side are in contention for a historic treble, as they already sit on top of the La Liga table with an 11 point lead. The Catalan giants are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and finals of the Copa del Rey where they will take on Valencia.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona midfielder admitted that the defeat against Rome was one of the most painful exits from the Champions League for the team.

In an interview with Marca, Iniesta said:

"If I could, I would erase the night in Rome [where Barcelona lost 3-0 to Romaand crashed out of the 2017/18 Champions League],"

"For everything. I knew it was my last game in Europe, we were having a perfect season and the result was favourable [from the first leg]. On that night we fell. A collective and personal dream ended, it was painful."

Iniesta also revealed that Barcelona players prioritize the Champions League.

"They all have a lot of merit. You have to be happy with what you win and disappointed by what you didn't. For me, the league was most important, but for many people the Champions League is the most beautiful." he added.

"Real Madrid players wish they had won more leagues, while Barcelona players want more Champions Leagues."

What's next?

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League.

