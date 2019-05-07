"If Liverpool beat Barcelona and go into the final, it would be better than 2005 Champions League glory", says former Reds defender

UEFA Champions League Final - AC Milan v Liverpool

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes that a comeback win by Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture against Barcelona tonight would be a greater achievement than their spectacular European victory in 2005.

In case you didn't know...

The Reds went head-to-head with AC Milan at the Atatürk Stadium in Istanbul for the Champions League final in 2005.

Milan, who were the favourites going into the game, took an early lead, courtesy of captain Paolo Maldini and soon tripled their first-half tally with a brace from Hernan Crespo.

The European trophy appeared to be in the Italian giants' hands until Liverpool launched a thrilling comeback to score three goals in six minutes in the second half.

With the score tied at 3-3 even after extra-time, the game went to a penalty shoot-out, which Liverpool won, courtesy of Reds shot-stopper Jerzy Dudek's heroics.

The game, which is considered one of the greatest finals in Champions League history, came to be known as 'the Miracle of Istanbul'.

Liverpool need a similar miracle tonight at Anfield if they are to overturn their 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

The heart of the matter

MOTD pundit Lawrenson believes that a comeback from Liverpool later tonight would even trump the Istanbul final. He wrote on BBC Sport,

"If Liverpool come out of Tuesday's second leg against Barcelona and they are in the Champions League final, it would be the Reds' greatest result ever.

"They have obviously had some big ones before and I have been there to play in or watch most of them, but because of the way Barcelona are, and particularly because of the genius of Lionel Messi, if Jurgen Klopp's side get through this tie then this would be a recovery like nothing else I have seen before.

"Of course people will read that and ask ‘what about Istanbul?’ - when Liverpool famously fought back from being 3-0 down at half-time against AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League final, but that was slightly different.

"That performance was absolutely brilliant, but it basically was just down to them gambling everything to get back in the game and throwing everyone forward.

"Do that again this time, and the tie will probably be over within a matter of minutes."

What's next?

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino missing the crucial fixture, it would be extremely hard for Liverpool to overturn their three-goal deficit tonight.