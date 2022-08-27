“If we lose this game it’s on Ten Hag”, “Got to be freaking kidding me” – Manchester United fans express frustration with 30-year-old star failing to make starting line-up for Southampton game

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment after Erik ten Hag named Casemiro on the bench for the Red Devils' match against Southampton.

Manchester United claimed their first win of the 2022-23 season against Liverpool on Monday. They handed a 2-1 beating to Jurgen Klopp's side, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scoring the goals.

The Red Devils will be determined to build on their momentum when they face Southampton in less than an hour's time. Ten Hag has decided to back his players by naming an unchanged XI for the match.

New signing Casemiro has thus been forced to settle for a place on the bench alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire. The Old Trafford outfit signed the midfielder from Real Madrid for a deal worth £70 million, but have decided against slotting him into the team right away.

However, a section of Manchester United fans are not pleased to see Scott McTominay start ahead of Casemiro against the Saints. Some have even taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Ten Hag's team choice.

Here are some of the best Tweets about Casemiro being on the bench:

One Red Devils supporter wrote:

"We actually bought Casemiro to bench him for McTominay? You have got to be freaking kidding me. What the hell is that? Ten Hag ain't serious."

"We actually bought Casemiro to bench him for McTominay? You have got to be freaking kidding me. What the hell is that? Ten Hag ain't serious."

Another asserted:

"If we lose this game, it's on Ten Hag for benching Casemiro."

"If we lose this game, it's on Ten Hag for benching Casemiro."

With Premier League clubs allowed to make five substitutions in a game this season, Casemiro is likely to come on as a substitute at some point today. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old can hit the ground running as he kicks off his life in England.

How has Manchester United's opponents Southampton fared this season?

Southampton made a poor start to their 2022-23 season, losing to Tottenham Hotspur away from home. Antonio Conte's side handed the Saints a 4-1 beating in their season opener.

The Saints then played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United in their first home match of the campaign. They found themselves trailing 2-0 after the one-hour mark, but clawed their way back into the game and earned a point.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side beat Leicester City 2-1 to earn their first win of the season last weekend. They once again found themselves trailing at the one-hour mark, but a brace from Che Adams handed them the win.

Like Manchester United, Southampton will also be looking to build on their momentum today.

