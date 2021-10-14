"If an offer from a big club arrives" – Lille president reveals condition to let Liverpool target leave in January

Lille have confirmed they will not stand in Renato Sanches' way if they receive a big offer from a club like Liverpool for the midfielder.

Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who joined PSG in the summer. Jurgen Klopp has still not managed to fill the void left by the departure of the Dutchman, who was allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Renato Sanches, meanwhile, was tipped to leave Lille in the summer, although a move never materialized. Lille president Olivier Letang has now revealed they have already held discussions with Sanches regarding a possible move in January.

"I have already discussed with him, if an offer from a big club arrives, Renato will be able to leave," Letang told BFM Lille. "We will see what could happen but, for now, he is with us – and he's happy. We saw he had been able to show an interesting level of performance during his return from injury at the end of the season, but also at the Euros with Portugal."

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique had previously urged Liverpool to sign Renato Sanches. According to the Spaniard, Liverpool need a player like Sanches in the squad. Enrique also reckons Jurgen Klopp can transform the Portuguese into a truly world-class player.

"He has always been a great player. If I'm not wrong, he was named the best player in an Under-21 tournament. Like many young players, he had everything too quick. It took him a few years to settle. He looks the type of player, Klopp can help him become a world-class player."

