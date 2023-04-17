"If you're a striker, it's a dream" – Roy Keane hails Manchester United star for incredible performance in 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United legend Roy Keane heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for his stellar performance in his team's 2-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16.

The Red Devils consolidated their place in the top four with their 18th victory of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Antony opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before setting up Diogo Dalot in the 76th minute for his team's second goal at the City Ground.

Fernandes, 28, produced a fine performance against Steve Cooper's side despite failing to register a goal contribution. He created five chances, made 42 passes in the final third and covered 9.6 kilometers – the most of any player on the pitch in those three metrics.

When asked about Fernandes' recent outing, Keane told Sky Sports:

"Brilliant, I really think he's a brilliant player. He'll be disappointed that he didn't obviously score, but his quality of his balls into the box – if you're a striker, it’s a dream. You make some runs and he picks you out. He's got a good relationship with [Christian] Eriksen and all the guys around him. I just think he's pure quality."

Lauding the Manchester United playmaker, Keane continued:

"I know we criticise him when United don't win football matches. He's two steps ahead in terms of his quality and the picture he has on the football pitch. I think the guy's pure quality. He'll be disappointed again that he hasn't scored today but great day for him."

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 On the road but always focused on our goal. Great performance from the team this afternoon and thank you to the away fans On the road but always focused on our goal. Great performance from the team this afternoon and thank you to the away fans ❤️ https://t.co/TDAFjU5DpJ

So far, the 2019 UEFA Nations League winner has netted 10 goals and laid out 13 assists in 49 overall games for Manchester United this term.

Manchester United earmark Ligue 1 star as top defensive target, as per transfer insider

In his Football Insider column, transfer guru Pete O'Rourke stated that Manchester United are keen to sign a center-back this summer. He said:

"A new centre-back is becoming a top priority for the Red Devils this summer. Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all face an uncertain future at Old Trafford and Lisandro Martinez faces a tough race to be fit for the start of the new season after fracturing his foot against Sevilla last week."

Naming Monaco star Axel Disasi as a target, O'Rourke added:

"Defensive reinforcements could be crucial for Erik ten Hag, and Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi has emerged as a top target. The 25-year-old is into the final two years of his current contract and Monaco are open to selling him if their £40 million valuation is met."

Disasi, 25, joined Monaco from Stade de Reims for £11 million in 2020. So far, he has scored 12 goals and contributed four assists in 122 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

