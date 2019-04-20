'If Tottenham win the Champions League, I’m moving to Australia,' says former Arsenal star

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Apr 2019, 15:41 IST

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves is not keen on seeing North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur win the UEFA Champions League, joking that he would move to Australia if they manage to pull it off.

In case you didn't know...

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed the last few weeks immensely, courtesy of their new home stadium, the recovery of their Premier League spot and, more importantly, their progression to the semi-finals of the Champions League which is their first European semi-final since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

Despite losing the second leg of the quarter-finals 4-3 to Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino's men booked a semi-final spot owing to their away goal advantage in the fixture.

Meanwhile, their city rivals Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League and are also looking to finish the season within the Premier League top four.

The heart of the matter

Groves, who remains a massive fan of Arsenal, is wary of the possibility of the Spurs' Champions League win, stating that he would move out of the continent should it happen.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Gunners player said, "If Spurs win the Champions League, I’m gone, I’m off to Australia."

"Can you imagine the season that lot get through to the Champions League final and win it? Oh my good God. Any other England team, great!"

He added, "I must admit, it would be hats off to Pochettino, you have to give him credit for the job he’s done this season, with Harry Kane being injured, playing at Wembley, having limited resources etc. It’s between him and Jurgen Klopp for manager of the year, even if they get beat in the semi-final."

What's next?

The Spurs are set to face Manchester City for the second time this week later today.