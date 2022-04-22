"If they want me to go" - Mohamed Salah makes interesting comment about Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's contract standoff continues to receive attention, with both parties yet to reach an agreement on the player's continuity at the club. Amid rumors of a potential departure making the rounds in recent months, the Egyptian attacker has expressed uncertainty concerning his future at Anfield.

During an interview with FourFourTwo, Mohamed Salah was asked whether he was confident about remaining at Anfield for many years to come and he responded:

“I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

The diminutive forward confirmed that it is his desire to remain at Anfield.

“Yeah. This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here," he added.

Mohamed Salah's current contract expires in the summer of 2023. However, the attacker claims he isn't worried about entering the upcoming campaign with his future unresolved. He said:

“I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way – that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

The Egyptian also reacted to rumors that he could end up parting ways with Liverpool already this summer, clarifying that he'll be at Anfield next season.

“Yeah. Er, I think so?” he said, sounding surprised that it had even been speculated about. “But if they want me to go, that’s something different!" he joked. Liverpool have always made it clear that they want Salah to stay."

The Egyptian superstar in action for the Reds

Mohamed Salah returned to top form with Liverpool against Manchester United

The Egyptian put an end to his run of three Premier League games without finding the back of the net as he struck twice against Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

That has raised his tally for the season to 30 goals and 12 assists for Liverpool in 42 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen how many more goals he will score before the campaign rounds up.

