“If he wasn’t a friend, I wouldn’t pass him any balls” – Patrice Evra recollects how he became friends with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has shared details on the development of his over-a-decade-long friendship with 5 time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Evra told Manchester United fans that it was easy to befriend Cristiano Ronaldo:

"I speak Portuguese and I think its our work ethic, the way we like to work really hard and give everything."

We also played on the left hand side together, so that connection was natural. To be fair, if he was not a friend I would not pass him any balls., so we better be friends when we are playing together," he added.

The fact that the duo could communicate in Cristiano Ronaldo’s native Portuguese and shared a similar work rate helped not only their friendship, but Manchester United as well.

@Evra I got your back bro @cristiano Ronaldo Twitter you finally going to be able to sleep 💤

The pair enjoyed a fruitful spell at Manchester United together, lifting three league titles (retaining the title every season they played together), one League Cup, a Champions League title, and a Club World Cup. They notably played together in Cristiano Ronaldo’s final game of his first spell at Manchester United.

The pair parted ways when Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in 2009 to write his name in the history books at Real Madrid. However, the pair remained close even after they parted ways.

Evra and Ronaldo will be hoping for improved performances from the Manchester United squad, which now features the Portuguese legend for the first time in over a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot to thank me for: Gary Neville on Manchester United star

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

According to Gary Neville, the 36-year-old star Portuguese star has a lot to thank him for. During United's game against Sporting Lisbon when Cristiano Ronaldo was a teenager, Gary Neville struggled to mark the star:

"I think Cristiano’s got to thank me a lot you know because I played in that game in Sporting Lisbon when he kept dancing past me down that wing. After the game, Sir Alex signed him in the dressing room."

“I played in that game and you witnessed in 90 minutes someone that was going to be very special, no doubt about it, and it’s not often you can say that about someone. So I just hope he comes up to me after a game and says thanks for your efforts in helping me get where I am today," he said.

