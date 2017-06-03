If WWE Superstars were football teams...

If WWE and football isn't a match made in heaven, I don't know what is...

by Joe Campbell Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 17:09 IST

There are a variety of WWE superstars who are highly suitable for comparison with some world-famous football teams

There’s absolutely no doubting the fact that professional wrestling and professional football are two almost immeasurably different entities. The culture amongst fans is totally different, the Superstars are obviously different, even the basic principles on which both sports were founded are far apart from each other; one is pre-determined, the other is competitive.

However, despite this, there are still certain similarities between the two. Both sports have spread to the furthest reaches of the globe, becoming popular in virtually every country worldwide, and are broadcast on live TV to an audience of millions of people per week.

Some characters that you see in WWE are actually represented, if you draw the right comparisons, on the very separate stage of world football. There are a variety of WWE superstars who are highly suitable for comparison with some world-famous football teams, and here are 10 of them...

#10 Neville– Celtic

Neville is a winner who is at the very top of his game

In much the same way that Neville claims himself to be “The King of The Cruiserweights”, Celtic FC can irrefutably declare themselves to be the kings of Scotland. Having won the league title every season since 2011-12, Celtic have displayed an insane amount of dominance over their counterparts in recent times.

The very same can be said of Neville, who has torn through every opponent that has been set in front of him since his addition to the Cruiserweight Division last year.

Neville has completely blown away top Cruiserweight stars such as Austin Aries, Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher during his recent period of dominance, whilst Celtic have easily resisted challenges from other top Scottish clubs such as Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Rangers.

Like Celtic, Neville is a winner who is at the very top of his game, with his seemingly never-ending dominance in no real danger of ending anytime soon.