“If you’re a top player, you can get away with it” - When Ryan Giggs explained how Cristiano Ronaldo forced change in Manchester United tactics

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs's old comments about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the club's tactics have resurfaced.

During the Portuguese superstar's first Old Trafford spell, the duo were teammates. While Ronaldo now plays as a more inside-the-box attacker, he was an explosive winger when initially starting out for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo's dazzling runs down the wings gave the team an extra edge, and he was also a prolific goalscorer as well. However, that came with a drawback, as Ronaldo didn't track back often.

However, Giggs said in 2020 that considering that Ronaldo was a sheer match-winner, he was given the license to roam around. The legendary Welshman told beIN Sports (via The Mirror):

"The players who get away with it are the ones who are match winners, who will win you more games, so you let them get away with it. Cristiano was like that."

He added:

"So what Sir Alex would do, he would play an extra man in midfield, against the likes of Arsenal who were just as good as us. But he would put Darren Fletcher against Ashley Cole because he knew Ronaldo wasn't going to (track back)."

Giggs noted that match-winners like Ronaldo don't get as much flak for not being defensively as responsible:

"Whereas if we didn't track the players would be going crazy so there are players like Hazard, Messi, there's Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar they're all match winners.

"If you are a top player, you can get away with it, but you have to be special, and you have to win more games than you lose."

Ronaldo won 10 trophies for Manchester United in his first stint, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson's interesting approach to Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United training

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's crown jewel in his first stint at the club. While the Red Devils had a team full of superstars, Ronaldo was the one who often decided games.

Sir Alex Ferguson granted the player the freedom to focus on more on attack. However, the legendary manager reportedly asked his assistants to turn a blind eye if the player was fouled in training.

Former Red Devils coach Tony Corton said (via The Mirror):

“Members of the coaching staff were encouraged to turn a blind eye if they saw Ronaldo being fouled in practice matches and small-sided games."

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a promising youngster and left for the first time - in 2009 - as a Ballon d'Or winner. Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in his development.