IFK Goteborg vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4th 2025

IFK Goteborg and Degerfors bring round 18 of Swedish Allsvenskan to an end when they lock horns at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium on Monday. Stefan Billborn’s men head into the game on a run of four back-to-back victories over the visitors and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Goteborg were left spitting feathers last Monday when they fell to a 4-3 defeat against Elfsborg after conceding twice in stoppage time at Boras Arena.

Billborn’s side have lost three of their most recent five Allsvenskan matches, having gone unbeaten in the four games preceding this run across all competitions (3W, 1D).

Goteborg have picked up 25 points from their 17 league matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, one point behind seventh-placed Djurgarden.

On the other hand, Degerfors failed to stop the rot last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Norrkoping at the Stora Valla Stadium.

Before that, Henok Goitom’s men were on a run of seven back-to-back defeats, conceding 20 goals and scoring just three in that time.

Degerfors have managed just 14 points from their 17 league matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, six points above last-placed Varnamo.

IFK Goteborg vs Degerfors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Goteborg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Degerfors have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Goteborg are on a run of four consecutive victories against Goitom’s men, scoring 15 goals and conceding three since a 3-1 loss in October 2022.

Degerfors have lost four of their most recent five away games, with a 2-1 victory over Norrkoping on May 15 being the exception.

IFK Goteborg vs Degerfors Prediction

Goteborg were unlucky not to leave with something against Elfsborg last time out and will head into Monday’s game looking to quickly bounce back. Degerfors’ form is currently nothing to write home about, and we fancy Billborn’s men to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: IFK Goteborg 3-1 Degerfors

IFK Goteborg vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Goteborg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters)

