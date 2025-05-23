IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

IFK Goteborg and Malmo will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 11 clash on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Gamla Ullevi.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered at home to Degerfors last weekend. They were three goals down at the break with Tobias Heintz breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute while Max Fenger doubled the visitors' lead three minutes later. Heintz completed his brace just past the half-hour mark while Marcus Rafferty pulled one back for the hosts seven minutes into the second half.
Malmo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to AIK in midweek.
The stalemate left the Sky Blues in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 11 games. Goteborg are ninth with 13 points to their name.
IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo have 25 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. IFK Goteborg have been victorious 17 times, while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Malmo let a two-goal lead slip at home in an eventual 3-2 extra-time victory in the Svenska Cupen semifinal.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Goteborg are winless in their last four home games (three losses).
- Four of Malmo's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Goteborg's last seven games have produced an average of 11.7 corner kicks.
IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Prediction
Goteborg ended their four-game winless run with a victory last time out. They will hope to draw inspiration from this as they are also winless in the last four head-to-head games against Malmo.
Malmo are two-time defending Swedish champions and are the favorites to three-peat the league for the first time since 1953. However, they have made an indifferent start to the campaign. They have not won consecutive league games since winning the first two games of the campaign. However, thet are unbeaten in their last four games (two draws).
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: IFK Goteborg 1-2 Malmo
IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks