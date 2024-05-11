IFK Goteborg vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | Swedish Allsvenskan 2024

Malmo will be looking to return to winning ways when they visit the Gamla Ullevi Stadium to face IFK Goteborg in round eight of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday. Jens Askou’s men have failed to win their opening three home games this season and will set out to end this dry spell.

IFK Goteborg were sent crashing back down to earth last Monday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against GAIS Goteborg at the Gamla Ullevi.

Prior to that, Askou’s side snapped their two-match winless run on April 29 when they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory at Brommapojkarna.

IFK Goteborg have picked up seven points in their opening seven games in what has been a slow start to the season but could move level with eighth-placed Elfsborg with a win on Monday.

Malmo, on the other hand, suffered their first league defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 3-1 by Elfsborg at Borås Arena.

Henrik Rydstrom’s men had previously won each of their opening six league games, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one in that time.

Malmo have picked up 18 points from a possible 21 this season and already sit top of the Allsvenskan table with a three-point lead over second-placed GAIS Goteborg.

IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Goteborg have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

IFK Goteborg Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Malmo Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Team News

IFK Goteborg

Goteborg will take to the pitch without a host of players down the spine of the team due to injuries.

Injured: Abundance Salaou, Hussein Carneil, Lucas Kåhed, Suleiman Abdullahi, Emil Salomonsson, Anders Kristiansen, Oscar Wendt, Pontus Dahlberg

Suspended: None

Malmo

Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander and Daníel Gudjohnsen are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for Monday’s game.

Injured: Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander, Daníel Gudjohnsen

Suspended: None

IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Predicted XI

IFK Goteborg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Elis Bishesari; Sebastian Hausner, Gustav Svensson, Adam Carlén, Anders Trondsen; Malick Yalcouye, Andreas Pyndt Andersen; Thomas Santos, Kolbeinn Thórdarson, Paulos Abraham; Laurs Skjellerup

Malmo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ricardo Friedrich; Anton Tinnerholm, Pontus Jansson, Martin Olsson; Taha Abdi Ali, Otto Rosengren, Sergio Peña, Sebastian Nanasi; Busanello, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Erik Botheim

IFK Goteborg vs Malmo Prediction

Malmo have lost just one of their last 14 Allsvenskan away games against Goteborg since April 2010 and once again are firm favourites on Monday.

Rydstrom’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we see them coming away with all three points.

Prediction: IFK Goteborg 1-3 Malmo