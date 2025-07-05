IFK Goteborg vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as IFK Goteborg and Sirius lock horns at the Gamla Ullevi on Sunday. Engelmark’s men head into the weekend on a four-game unbeaten run against the hosts and will be looking to extend this fine streak.
Goteborg were outplayed and outclassed by AIK last Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 loss when the two sides squared off at Strawberry Arena.
Before that, Stefan Billborn’s side were on a run of three consecutive league victories, seeing off Degerfors, Malmo and Brommapojkarna respectively.
Goteborg have lost six of their 13 Allsvenskan matches so far while claiming six wins and one draw to collect 19 points and sit seventh in the league standings.
Meanwhile, Sirius were left disappointed last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Oster after giving up their lead twice in the second half.
Before that, Engelmark’s men snapped their three-game losing streak on June 1 courtesy of a 3-1 home win over AIK, three weeks before seeing off AIK 2-1 in a friendly clash.
Sirius have picked up 13 points from their 13 league matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, level on points with Halmstad, Degerfors and Brommapojkarna.
IFK Goteborg vs Sirius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Goteborg and Sirius claiming eight wins each from their previous 21 meetings.
- Sirius are unbeaten in their last four games against Billborn’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in August 2022.
- Goteborg have failed to win four of their last five home games in the league, losing three and claiming one draw since the third week of April.
- Sirius are on a run of six consecutive away matches without a win in the league, losing three and picking up three draws since the start of April.
IFK Goteborg vs Sirius Prediction
Sirius have struggled to impose themselves on the road this season and are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Gamla Ullevi.
That said, we predict Goteborg will bounce back from their loss against AIK and come away with the desired result here.
Prediction: IFK Goteborg 2-1 Sirius
IFK Goteborg vs Sirius Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Goteborg to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Goteborg’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the visitors’ last six matches)