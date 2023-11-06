“Imagine if this was Ronaldo”, “Antonella’s not gonna like this” - Fans react as unseen photo of Lionel Messi partying with women surfaces 

Fans online have reacted to an old picture of Lionel Messi where he can be seen drinking champagne and partying with women.

The pictures are from April 2009, when Lionel Messi went to Ibiza for vacation. Just two days after the outing, the Argentine playmaker steered the Camp Nou outfit to a 6-2 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on May 2, 2009.

Lionel Messi scored twice in the match, and he was supported by a brace from Theirry Henry and goals one goal each from Carlos Puyol and Gerard Pique. As the pictures resurfaced on the internet, fans quickly came up with unique reactions.

Few fans were surprised after watching the pictures while some supporters compared the Barcelona star with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Imagine if this was Ronaldo”, one fan wrote.

“Antonella’s not gonna like this” Another fan commented.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. After two years in Paris, he signed a new contract with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. In August, earlier this year, he guided the Herons to a historical Leagues Cup triumph with ten goals and three assists.

Nigerian singer backs Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate

Nigerian singer Davido has chosen Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. The singer stated that he is a disciplined person and he also admires the Portuguese attacker for the same. He said (via Daily Post Nigeria):

"Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined. I am a very, very disciplined person, you know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him. I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy."

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always been a point of heated argument in the world of football. Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba also praised Ronaldo's discipline. Pogba said (via MSN):

"The discipline of Ronaldo was unbelievable – I’ve never seen this. The discipline is on another level."

The Portuguese attacker is currently the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 11 goals. Moreover, he has also recorded the most assists in the league (seven) ahead of former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez (six) and Al Fateh's Mourad Batna (six).