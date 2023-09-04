“Important win in LA, we continue” - Lionel Messi shares message after guiding Inter Miami to win over LAFC, Cesc Fabregas’ wife reacts

Lionel Messi has shared a beautiful and inspiring message after leading Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over LAFC in the MLS yesterday (September 3). The Argentine was influential as always during the encounter, contributing two assists to help his side secure a vital victory away from home.

Lionel Messi continues to make waves following his move to Inter Miami this summer. The Argentine has made 11 appearances for the club across all competitions so far, recording as many goals to his name to go with five assists.

During his latest outing versus LAFC, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reminded the world of how impactful he can be even without scoring. Despite not finding the back of the net, Leo ran the show throughout the encounter and ended up setting up two goals.

He paved the way for Jordi Alba to get through on goal with a beautiful pass in the 51st minute, before pulling off a cut-back and laying an inch-perfect pass to Leonardo Campana to fire home in the 83rd minute.

After guiding Inter Miami to that important victory, the former Barcelona maestro took to Instagram to pen a message to his followers.

“Important win in LA, we continue," he wrote.

The message is getting a lot of attention. It has garnered over 2 million likes in just one hour, and has attracted over 14,000 comments. It has also earned reactions from many celebrities, including Cesc Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan, who reacted with three clapping emojis.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's union is proving to be a heavenly match. The Argentine icon led the club to their first ever trophy, the Leagues Cup, shortly after his arrival. He's fired them to final of the US Open Cup and has also increased their chances of qualifying for the MLS playoffs.

The former Barcelona captain was involved in all of the 90 minutes of Inter Miami's clash with LAFC on Sunday. He ended up being named the Man Of The Match, being the highest rated player on the pitch with a Sofascore rating of 8.2.

During the course of the game, Lionel Messi had a total of 57 touches, completed two/three dribbles, recorded two shots on target as well as three key passes. He also created two chances, won six of 10 ground duels and earned three free kicks for his side.

Up next, Inter Miami will take on Sporting KC at the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS on September 10. However, they may not be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who is likely to be on duty with Argentina until September 15. It remains to be seen how they'll cope in his absence.