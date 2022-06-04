"In advanced talks" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Barcelona's pursuit of 25-year-old attacker

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh transfer update regarding FC Barcelona's quest to sign Leeds United attacker Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

According to the renowned transfer expert, the Catalan giants have been in advanced talks with the Brazilian forward. However, Barcelona are finding it difficult to negotiate with Leeds regarding a transfer fee.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to the same:

"Not less than €55m, no payments in many years/installments. Leeds have not changed their conditions for Raphinha’s transfer."

He added:

"Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday."

According to the aforementioned source, Leeds United are adamant that they want €55 million for Raphinha. However, the Premier League outfit are not willing to accept the fee in instalments and want it at once.

Leeds United @LUFC Raphinha featured in Brazil’s 5-1 win over South Korea today, playing 78 minutes at the Seoul World Cup Stadium Raphinha featured in Brazil’s 5-1 win over South Korea today, playing 78 minutes at the Seoul World Cup Stadium 🇧🇷 Raphinha featured in Brazil’s 5-1 win over South Korea today, playing 78 minutes at the Seoul World Cup Stadium https://t.co/IVWE3la46B

Raphinha has been one of Leeds' brightest stars in a relatively dull season. The 25-year-old attacker scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League for the Yorkshire-based club.

Raphinha ended the season as Leeds United's highest goalscorer. His goals were vital as Jesse Marsch's side secured safety in the Premier League by finishing 17th in the standings, three points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

Raphinha's recent form in the Premier League has also seen him make his debut with the Brazilian national team last year. The 25-year-old winger has been capped eight times since then, where he has scored three goals.

Barcelona need a new attacker due to Dembele's uncertain future

Barcelona could be in the market for a new attacker due to Ousmane Dembele's uncertain future at the club. As things stand, the French international's contract runs out at the end of the month of June.

With no advancements being made in the negotiations, it seems highly likely that Dembele will leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer in the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are unwilling to offer an improved contract to Dembele despite extending an increase in funding over the summer.

This stalemate in negotiations will result in Dembele moving out of the Nou Camp on a free transfer. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in signing the World Cup-winner winger as the first signing under their new owners.

Is Dembouz Chelsea bound? Most goals created p90 across Europe’s top five leagues in 21/22:🥇 Kylian Mbappe [1.13]🥈 Florian Wirtz [1.07]🥉 Ousmane Dembele [1.02]Is Dembouz Chelsea bound? Most goals created p90 across Europe’s top five leagues in 21/22:🥇 Kylian Mbappe [1.13]🥈 Florian Wirtz [1.07]🥉 Ousmane Dembele [1.02]Is Dembouz Chelsea bound? 👀🇫🇷 https://t.co/mDRv3prl0h

Dembele has been an injury-prone attacker whilst at Barcelona. However, when fit, the 25-year-old winger has shown his talent by registering 13 assists in just 21 La Liga games during the 2021-22 season.

The Catalan giants will need an adequate replacement for Dembele if he decides to leave in the summer and believe Raphinha could be that man.

