Real Madrid: Three best players of the 2020-21 season

The 2020/21 season is coming to an end, and we have a clear idea regarding the best performers on each team.

This season's La Liga has been nothing short of an epic thriller, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla fighting for the title. Only six points separate the top four, and Sevilla have a game in hand to the rest.

Real Madrid are still fighting for two trophies - La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. They are just two points below league-leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga. They also take a 1-1 result to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Chelsea.

Despite making no transfers in the summer and fighting off several injuries throughout the season, Los Blancos still have a chance to win a trophy or two. Let's look at the top performers who are behind the defending champions' strong results this season.

Which Real Madrid players have been crucial to their season?

#3 Lucas Vasquez

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

A name that will surprise fans and critics alike, Lucas Vasquez has been a standout performer for Los Blancos this season. The versatile winger has made the right flank his own and proved to be a reliable option for Zinedine Zidane.

Despite competition from Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, Vasquez earned Zidane's trust with consistent performances. But what made his season special was when he was deployed as a right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal.

Despite not being a natural in the position, Vasquez proved effective in fending off attacks from opposing teams. His versatility and consistency has made him a starter for Los Blancos, and he has featured in over 30 games in all competitions this season. He has scored two goals and assisted eight despite being primarily deployed as a defender.

#2 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The 2020/21 season has been rigorous for players due to their busier schedules during the pandemic. Toni Kroos is among those rare players who have kept their good form despite playing most minutes for Real Madrid.

Good reaction after a difficult start pic.twitter.com/ZScjN3Wgao — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) April 27, 2021

The German midfield general has been ever-present for Los Blancos, dictating the midfield and helping them win crucial games. Kroos is one of the reasons for Madrid's powerful displays against most top sides this season.

Kroos has racked up 3 goals and 10 assists in an injury-riddled season for Los Blancos. Real Madrid need Kroos to perform well in the last few games to win a trophy or two this season.

#1 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Real Madrid's weak link has been their attack. Even the arrival of Eden Hazard couldn't help their case. The Belgian has suffered a bevy of injuries in the last two years. Despite the hurdles, Karim Benzema has been the only bright spot in the attack for Los Blancos.

With 28 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, the big Frenchman has proved himself to be one of the top goalscorers this season. To put things into perspective, out of Los Blancos' 58 goals in the league, Benzema has scored 21. He is the second-highest scorer in the league, with only Lionel Messi having a better tally.

Karim Benzema's goal cancelled out Christian Pulišić's opener to leave this #UCL semi-final tie neatly poised.



Report, reaction, expert analysis, stats and more ⬇ — UEFA.com (@UEFAcom) April 27, 2021

Benzema's exploits have helped Los Blancos stay in contention for La Liga success, and his six goals in the Champions League have been pivotal. There is no doubt that Benzema has been the player of the season so far for Real Madrid.

