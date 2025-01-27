"In his best time, hardly any defender could face him" - When Sergio Ramos named Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate as toughest ever opponent 

In 2021, Sergio Ramos was asked to name his toughest opponent, and he chose Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Ronaldinho. In the same interview, the Spanish defender also named two other former Barcelona attackers, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, over Lionel Messi.

The former Real Madrid captain said (via Telegrafi):

"For me, the most unstoppable was Ronaldinho. In his best time, hardly any defender could face him. But there are others like Samuel Eto'o, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who could cause problems with their speed or physicality."

Ronaldinho played for La Blaugrana between 2003 and 2008. He made 207 appearances for the side, bagging 94 goals and 69 assists across all competitions. The former Brazilian superstar won the 2005 Ballon d'Or and was crowned the best FIFA men's player twice (2004 and 2005).

Trending

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in August 2005. During his time in the Spanish top-tier football, he faced Ronaldinho nine times, winning two matches, losing three, and drawing the four remaining. However, the Spanish defender played against Lionel Messi for almost two decades before they shared the dressing room at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sergio Ramos has faced Lionel Messi on 44 occasions in his professional career, winning 16 times, losing 19 and drawing nine games. The Spanish defender last played for Sevilla after he joined his boyhood club from PSG on a free transfer in September 2023. He's currently out of contract since last summer.

Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona after stint at Inter Miami

According to Lionel Messi's family friend Yanina Latorre, the Argentine superstar sees Barcelona as his home and is keen to return to Catalonia after his career ends. Latorre told La Nacion that Messi will not stay in Miami after retirement.

Instead, the Argentine superstar intends to stay in the Spanish city, which he seeks as his home. Yanina Latorre said (via the Mirror):

"He told me that when he finishes here (in Miami), where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona."

Latorre also asked Messi if he could remain in the United States after his stint with Inter Miami ends. In response, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"No, my place is there."

The Argentine superstar's contract with the Herons expires in December 2025, but he's in talks about a new deal. Inter Miami are reportedly preparing a new deal for Messi, which will keep him in the United States until the end of 2026. The former PSG attacker guided the Herons to the League Cup title in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield Trophy in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback