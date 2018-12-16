In conversation with Manchester United legends Dwight Yorke and Wes Brown: "Form goes out the window when we play Liverpool"

Manchester United legends Wes Brown and Dwight Yorke with Chennaiyin FC players Anirudh Thapa and Inigo Calderon in Chennai on Friday

It's Liverpool versus Manchester United on Sunday evening in the Premier League. Jose Mourinho's men travel to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp's side, who were top of the table before this weekend's games - 16 points ahead of their historic rivals from Manchester.

While United's current crop gear up for the big game, former United players Dwight Yorke and Wes Brown are in India as part of the club's initiatives to reach out to fans around the world.

Yorke won three Premier League titles with United and was part of the famous treble winning squad of 1998-99 which also won the FA Cup and Champions League. Brown too is a Champions League winner, with the 2007-08 team. He is a 5-time Premier League champ as well.

As part of a 3-day stay in Chennai, Yorke and Brown were present at the unveiling of a new line of co-branded tyres with Apollo Tyres, one of the club's global partners. The pair will also attend a fan screening of the Liverpool-United game in the city as part of the 'I Love Man United' program.

Sportskeeda caught up with the United legends for a brief Q & A on the sidelines of the event to gather their thoughts on Sunday's game, United's season and more.

Excerpts:

On Sunday's clash against Liverpool at Anfield...

Brown: "Liverpool are going to go into the game very confident. They’re playing some very good football at the moment. They’ve got some class players. I just think the Man United – Liverpool games are special occasions. There’s a lot of passion, the crowds are very noisy. It’s very hard to speak to the other players on the pitch sometimes.

"The tactics really go out of the window. You get 5-10 minute spells where it’s just a pure battle, anything can happen. It will be a difficult game. It doesn’t matter how, it’s just one of those games you want to win."

Yorke: "Liverpool are certainly on a high. They’re top of the Premier League. Anfield is a very difficult place to go. But I feel we have a team capable of beating any team in the Premier League. It’s about turning up on the day and giving it your maximum. There’s a certain way in which you have to approach playing Liverpool at times.

"But I do believe that if our team plays to its full potential they can win matches on any given day. It’s about consistency. Liverpool have been more consistent than us. The table obviously suggests that."

On Paul Pogba and his struggles this season...

Yorke: "I think he’s a great player, without a doubt one of the best players at the club. When we talk about Pogba we know what a fantastic talent he is. I think it just comes down to consistency. We as ex-players look from the outside, we know what goes on in the dressing room. I think there’s just so much been made out of it this season that the players need to just concentrate on playing football and give it their best every single time."

Brown: "I think it’s been highlighted a lot about Pogba and the manager. He’s a lot better than what he’s playing at the moment. For whatever reason he’s rested him; maybe he needs him in his mind to realize how good he can be. Dropped or rested, however you want to call it. We all know that Pogba is a class player. I’m sure this isn’t going to last."

"We all know how good Pogba really is. He’s come to Man United as one of the best players in the world. Yes, he’s not played a lot of games recently, but it can all change on Sunday."

On whether the manager and players at the club are good enough to lift trophies...

Yorke: "Jose’s been a winner everywhere, had success at many clubs. Players and manager, I feel we have enough get it done during a season. We’re not even halfway through the season and we’ve been written off by many. We’re still in the Champions League."

"The names in the team, they just roll off your tongue. So many talented players, but that combination hasn’t been there yet. The talent is there, but it hasn’t come together."

On the Raheem Sterling incident and racism in football...

Brown: "When we first started out there was a little bit. We never heard anything crazy. But the stuff that happened with Sterling, when you’re taking a corner and something’s been said, you hear it. And that’s not acceptable. But it’s not everyone, it’s just a couple of people who maybe do this for whatever reason. The majority of the fans though are brilliant."

Yorke: "For me it’s slightly different. I came through in the late '80s and early ‘90s. I played with a lot of black players like even Cyril Regis, who was an icon and a leader for us. He unfortunately passed away recently. Those guys, what they had to endure before us coming through, was very difficult. Football should be about unifying people. We see people of all different cultures and backgrounds coming to play."

"But just when we think we have moved past these things they seem to have come back because we’ve tried so hard to push back and eradicate this from our sport. So it’s not nice to see it coming back again after all the hard work and all the good things done to keep it away; it has found a way to manifest itself back into our sport. So as players, as the FA, we have to work hard to contain racism from coming back, as football has now become a global sport."

"Football at its best brings the world to a standstill. So very sad to see this stuff. It’s not bad as it used to be, but there’s work to be done."

