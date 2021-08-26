In-form Paul Pogba is everything Manchester United need to mount title challenge

As it stands, Manchester United are not far off from mounting a serious title challenge. The Red Devils have made some shrewd signings but it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring the best out of his players.

The additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will definitely improve the team, yet it is on the shoulders of the old guard that the club’s title ambitions rest.

Bruno Fernandes has been sensational since his move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United a year and a half ago but the Portuguese footballer cannot do it all on his own.

Enter Paul Pogba.

When Fernandes ran out of gas towards the end of last season, it was Pogba who assumed the role of the Red Devils’ main man, helping them to an impressive second-place finish in the Premier League.

5 – Paul Pogba is the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team’s first two games of a single season. Inventive. pic.twitter.com/2pR3W3YIBg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

Paul Pogba’s 5 assists in 2 matches

Despite Paul Pogba’s glaring impact, he didn’t play much last season and wasn’t consistent enough for the majority of the campaign.

The good thing, though, is that the Frenchman has started the current season in top shape. He’s arguably been Manchester United’s best player in their two matches so far.

Pogba’s creativity and eye for passing was the reason why Solskjaer’s side won 5-1 against Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old set up four of the goals against Leeds, becoming just the seventh player to record that many assists in a single game in Premier League history.

Even better, Pogba made it five assists from two matches when he set up Mason Greenwood to score the equalizer in last week’s 1-1 draw with Southampton. His contractual issues remain a huge concern but Paul Pogba is currently delivering the goods for Manchester United.

Manchester United need Paul Pogba to mount title charge

Manchester United are currently behind Manchester City, Chelsea and perhaps Liverpool in the title race but they still boast a good squad to run their rivals close.

Solskjaer’s side, though, will need Pogba to be at his best to challenge for the title. In his current form, the French midfielder is everything the team needs.

"He's been very good," Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference after the draw against Southampton, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"Paul has come in, bright with his own personality, he's worked hard over the summer. He's lean and he's enjoying himself.

"We've seen that Paul wants to contribute. Of course you [reporters] don't see him in the dressing room or in training, but he's really determined and he shows his winning mentality and I'm very impressed with him."

Indeed, Pogba looks very determined to win at Manchester United. He has started the season perfectly and his continuous improvement can only bode well for the club’s title ambitions.

