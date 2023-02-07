"In free fall" - Chris Sutton makes surprise early prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton believes Everton could record a shock win over Liverpool when they meet in less than a week.

The Reds will host the Toffees at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday, February 13. While both teams have endured poor campaigns, the visitors will enter the contest slightly more upbeat than the hosts.

Everton won their last game, Sean Dyche's first in charge, 1-0 at home against league leaders Arsenal. Their Merseyside rivals, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defeat, their third in four Premier League matches, has prompted Sutton to believe the Toffees could win on Monday. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's "Monday Night Club" (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I actually think that they have a chance of winning the derby, I really do, because on the other half of the city, Liverpool are in free fall.”

Prior to their win over Arsenal, Everton were also on a poor run of form. They lost seven consecutive Premier League matches, leading to Frank Lampard's dismissal.

However, Dyche's arrival seems to have boosted the squad just in time for the Merseyside derby at Anfield, even though they still sit 18th in the standings. Liverpool, meanwhile, are 10th and are as close to the Toffees as they are to Newcastle United in fourth place.

Liverpool have dominated Everton in recent times

Despite their struggles this season, Liverpool will certainly fancy their chances against Everton due to their recent superiority in this fixture.

The Reds haven't lost to the Toffees since a 2-0 reverse at Anfield back in February 2021. They have also won five of the last nine league meetings between the two, with their rivals winning just once.

Earlier this season, the two teams played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park. Prior to that, Jurgen Klopp's side won both Premier League fixtures during the 2021-22 campaign on their way to finishing second in the standings.

The first of those matches ended 2-0 to the Reds at Anfield, with Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi striking in the second half.

The reverse fixture ended in a more comprehensive 4-1 win for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah recorded a brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also finding the back of the net. Demarai Gray got the lone consolation for Everton.

