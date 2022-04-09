“In the Premier League you sign up for that” – Frank Lampard admits he has ‘no problem’ with people questioning his Everton future amid relegation battle

Everton manager Frank Lampard has no problem with speculation mounting over his future at the Premier League club.

The former Chelsea boss has encountered a difficult start to life at Goodison Park with his side embroiled in a heated relegation battle.

He joined Everton in January with the club sitting 16th. They had endured a miserable spell under Rafa Benitez, with fans lamenting the Spaniard's time in charge.

The signs were there that Lampard would bring about positive changes to the side. He brought in two established midfielders in Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli in the winter transfer window.

Exciting times for the Merseyside outfit soon diminished, though. Lampard's side have fallen down the table and are now sitting just a point above 18th placed Burnley.

However, Lampard isn't dwelling on the speculation over his Everton future as he has his concentration set on keeping the club in the Premier League.

He told reporters prior to his side's hugely important game against Manchester United (via Liverpool Echo):

"I spent 18 months at Chelsea where you are always two games from the sack. In the Premier League you sign up for that, I've got no problem with that. We're a huge club, people want to talk about it. We've got no right to not be fighting a battle with relegation. But what I am is proud to manage here"

Could Frank Lampard leave Everton before the end of the Premier League season?

As the pressure mounts, so does the necessity for Lampard's side to start picking up points. But his side are majorly out of form. They have lost eight games out of 11 under the former England midfielder and the side's vulnerabilities are clear to see.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche commented on the lack of confidence the Toffees are showing. He said following his side's 3-2 victory over Lampard's men on Wednesday (via Sky Sports):

"I've been down there, I know what it's like and every season there have been tough patches for us. It's hard to explain, but sometimes you sense that a team might have lost how to win a game. I said to them at half time 'I'm not sure these know how to win a game, away from home particularly."

Lampard has been installed as the favorite for the next Premier League manager to be sacked (per Oddschecker).

The side's current demise could have a huge impact on the former Chelsea manager's reputation as a coach. There had been reservations over the resume he was bringing with him to Goodison Park when he was appointed.

It is now 18 months on from a hugely disappointing sacking at Stamford Bridge. Lampard is perhaps a risk that isn't paying off with Everton's top-flight status in jeapordy.

