×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

In the Champions League Final, Liverpool and Tottenham lived the chaos of football

Chandralekha Mukerji
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
184   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:45 IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - The penalty was maybe a soft one to give
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - The penalty was maybe a soft one to give

Liverpool were better. Maybe. Or Not.

How does a team react to a bobble 30 seconds in, a maybe penalty -- arms moving down, point of contact unsure, the VAR just robotic eyes with a human brain -- and a goal down in the biggest game of their lives.

It was all of last season's Champions League final nightmares combined to produce one fortuitous moment, enough to ensure that Tottenham Hotspur would not be able to take advantage of memories repressed but not forgotten for Liverpool.

Did Moussa Sissoko spend the rest of his 74 minutes on the pitch wondering if he could have suppressed the human urge to use our hands as an extension of our minds?

Mohamed Salah, scorer of the penalty and the man who wasn't allowed to put the finishing touch to his season last year, would say it's only fair. That's because, and as football has proved over and over again, there's more to this game than being good.

In 'The Numbers Game: Why Everything You Know About Soccer Is Wrong', authors Chris Anderson and David Sally argue that -- reduced to the very basic arguments -- that chance is just as important in football as skill and training. Yes, split right down the middle, 50-50.

Anderson, once a goalkeeper and now an analytics pioneer, and Sally, former baseball pitcher, and a business school professor, it seems, are arguing that with the margins so tight, a deflection here, a step there or an unfortunate moment in the penalty box, play as much a role as all the training and planning that make million-dollar (or pound or euro) squads.

But that's a book reduced to ridiculous assumptions that even the worst teams could beat Liverpool about 50 times if they face each other in a 100 games. It's more apt for when teams of similar calibre play each other, which was true last night. Spurs were equal to Liverpool. The bobble notwithstanding

Even so, a game like this can force you to believe in this.

Advertisement

Liverpool had in the semi-final proven that they are above the statistical mean, overcoming a three-goal deficit with one of the cheekiest moves in football, equal to Johan Cruyff's two-man penalty.

The numbers also explain why Liverpool finished 26 points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League. Knockout tournaments are more influenced by luck.

It was in a bid to undo this interference of fate that both managers, including the mighty Jürgen Klopp with his heavy-metal football, decided to play it safe. The fans were unhappy, the ones that did not have a trophy on the line in any case.

Liverpool were careful in their advances, and played a slicker version of long-ball football in the first half. They did not worry about holding the ball, but worked it forward. The fast feet of Salah and Sadio Mane made it pretty. Sensible football.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Mohamed Salah scores the penalty
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Mohamed Salah scores the penalty

Per Whoscored.com, Spurs had 16 shots to Liverpool's 14. The possession was skewed in Spurs' favour, 64.6% to 35.4%. And that also means Spurs had a superior pass rate of 80% to 60%. These numbers only show how close the teams were in quality on the night, and how the penalty weighed in on the match.

Purists can always argue that Mane was clever, that the rules are equal for both teams. That Son Heung-Min had his chances, and Harry Kane was absent on the field. They'd point to everything Liverpool did right and everything Spurs did wrong.

They'd point to the second goal. A deliberate finish if ever there was, Divock Origi smashing it across Hugo Lloris into the bottom right corner. But the argument for chaos is even clearer. A missed shot by Virgil van Dijk, a failed clearance and a player in position to take advantage of chance.

But the balance was even at the end of it all. Except for one bobble.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - The Reds win the Champions League on the second try
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - The Reds win the Champions League on the second try

Chance is fair. And though chance probably did not have a result in mind, as the game commentator signed off, "It made up for last season's failure. It made up for losing the Premier League to Manchester City."

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Champions League Final
Advertisement
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 final: 5 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
Liverpool aim for European success as they take on determined Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Liverpool vs Tottenham - 5 talking points ahead of the UCL final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final 2018/19: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's road to the final
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 factors that could determine the outcome of the Tottenham vs Liverpool final
RELATED STORY
Liverpool train ahead of Champions League final 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs Liverpool Match Prediction and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us