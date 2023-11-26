Incheon United vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Incheon United will invite Yokohama F. Marinos to Sungui Arena Park in the AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

After recording wins in their first two games of the competition, the hosts have lost two games in a row. In their previous outing, they fell to a shock 3-1 away defeat to Shandong Taishan. Kim Do-Hyuk bagged a consolation goal in the second minute of injury time.

In their first game back since the international break, they registered their first win of the month, defeating Ulsan 3-1 at home on Friday. Second-half goals from Hong Si-hoo, Seung-Ho Park, and Oh Ban-suk helped them extend their unbeaten run in the K League 1 to eight games.

The visitors have won three games in a row in the Champions League since their loss to Incheon in their campaign opener in September. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and were held to a goalless draw by Albirex Niigata in the J League on Friday.

Incheon United vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time in the Champions League. The hosts registered a 4-2 win in the reverse fixture and will look to complete the double with a triumph here.

The hosts have enjoyed a decent run in their debut season in the Champions League, with two wins and defeats apiece in four games. They have the best attacking record in Group D, scoring nine times thus far, one more than the visitors.

Incheon United have just two wins in their last eight games in all competitions, suffering three defeats while three games have ended in draws.

Yokohama F. Marinos head into the match on a six-game winning run in all competitions, recording five wins and keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Incheon United vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Incheon have lost just two of their last 13 home games in all competitions, recording nine wins. They returned to winning ways after three games in their K League 1 meeting against Ulsan on Friday and will look to continue that form in this match.

They have scored at least two goals in four of their last six home games across all competitions, while conceding just five times, and should be able to enjoy a solid outing.

Marinos have seen an upturn in form recently, registering five wins in their last six outings. They failed to score for the first time in six games on Friday and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have scored 15 times while conceding just twice in that period and are strong favorites.

In the Champions League, they have lost just one of their last nine away games, recording six wins, and will look to build on that form here. Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Incheon, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Incheon United 1-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Incheon United vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hernandes Rodrigues to score or assist any time - Yes