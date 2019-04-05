5 Incredible Bundesliga bet options punters are cashing out with

The Bundesliga has been fun-filled this season

The German Bundesliga has been one of the most entertaining leagues in Europe this season. As always, it has delivered more than its fair share of goals, drama, and excitement.

After a terrible 2017/2018 campaign, Borussia Dortmund have been reborn. Under Lucien Favre’s tutelage, the Black & Yellow were atop the league table. Captain, Marco Reus has been back to his best form with others like Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho also shining.

Perennial champions, Bayern Munich have had a tough time so far. Under the new coach, Robert Kovac, the Bavarians have been unconvincing. They are currently in 2nd position, 2 points behind BVB.

With just 7 games to go, certain patterns have emerged. These could help smart punters get the “green light” when betting on the league

N.B: As with everything concerning sports betting, these options are not guaranteed. Ensure that you bet responsibly.

#5 Both Teams to Score (BTTS)/ Goal Goal (GG) on TSG Hoffenheim's matches

Hoffenheim almost always score and concede

This option is one that smart punters have gotten good returns off. Julian Nagelsmann’s side has so far scored 54 goals in the Bundesliga. They also conceded 39 times.

In 27 games in the Bundesliga, the village team from Baden-Württemberg recorded an amazing tally of 21 BTTS matches. This is even more amazing when one realizes that Bundesliga teams only play 34 matches per season.

That means that the team only kept two clean sheets in the entire first round of the league. This was due to two factors; a good attack and a porous defence. Upfront, the likes of Andrej Kramaric, Reiss Nelson, Adam Szalai, et al have been plundering the goals. However, at the back, they have been easy to get at.

For a punter looking to bet on the tasty BTTS/GG odds, Achtzehn99 (1899) as the team is known is a must-have.

