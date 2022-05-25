Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Seeking to end their two-game losing run and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores alive, Independiente del Valle play host to America Mineiro on Thursday.

The Brazilian outfit, meanwhile, are currently rooted to the bottom of the group standings, three points off the hosts in the Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Independiente del Valle failed to move to the top of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro standings as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Mushuc Runa on Monday.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they are currently on a four-game winless run in Group D, picking up two points from a possible 12.

With five points from five games, Independiente del Valle are currently third in the group standings, three points off second-placed Deportes Tolima in the playoffs qualification spot.

America Mineiro, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Botafogo.

They head into Thursday without a win in the Copa Libertadores, picking up two draws and losing three of their five group games.

America Mineiro’s struggles so far have been due to their defensive frailties as they have conceded 10 goals so far, while scoring six at the opposite end of the pitch.

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with Independiente del Valle picking up a 2-0 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Independiente del Valle Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

America Mineiro Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro Team News

Independiente del Valle

Lorenzo Faravelli, Nicolas Previtali and Alan Minda are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Lorenzo Faravelli, Nicolas Previtali, Alan Minda

Suspended: None

America Mineiro

The visitors will be without Juninho, Germán Conti, Paulinho Bóia, Wellington Paulista, Everaldo and Orlando Berrio, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Juninho, Germán Conti, Paulinho Bóia, Wellington Paulista, Everaldo, Orlando Berrio

Suspended: None

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Independiente del Valle Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wellington Ramírez; Joel Ordonez, Richard Schunke, Luis Segovia; William Vargas, Fernando Gaibor, Cristian Pellerano, Jhoanner Chávez; Billy Arce, Junior Sornoza, Jonathan Bauman

America Mineiro Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jailson; Iago Maidana, Juninho Valoura, Éder; Lucas Kal, Patric, Índio Ramírez, Felipe Azevedo, Marlon Lopes; Aloisio, Henrique Almeida

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro Prediction

While a place in the knockout stages is off the cards for America Minero, they could potentially secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana with all three points. However, Independiente del Valle are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home matches and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 2-2 America Mineiro

