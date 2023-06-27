Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors lock horns at the Complejo Independiente del Valle in the final Group E game of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

While both sides have booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament, they both head into the game looking to finish as group winners.

Independiente del Valle saw their three-match winning streak come to an end last time out as they fell to a 3-2 loss against El Nacional in the Ecuadorian top flight.

Martin Anselmi’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where a run of three wins in their last four games has helped them secure a spot in the knockout stages.

With nine points from a possible 15, Independiente del Valle are currently second in Group E, two points below Wednesday’s hosts in first place.

Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors maintained their fine run of results at the weekend when they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Defensa y Justicia in the Argentine Primera Division.

El Bicho have now won four games on the trot across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Liverpool UY in the Copa Libertadores on June 7.

Argentinos Juniors return to the continental showpiece, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, claiming three wins and two draws so far.

Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors, with El Bicho claiming a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

The Argentine side are on a run of four consecutive wins, stretching back to a 1-0 league loss against Talleres on May 28.

Independiente have won their two home matches in the Copa Libertadores so far, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

El Bicho are unbeaten in six of their last seven away games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws since mid-April.

Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction

With just two points separating the Independiente and Argentinos Juniors, we anticipate an action-packed contest as both sides look to secure top spot.

The visitors need a draw to finish as group winners and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 1-1 Argentinos Juniors

Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Argentinos’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Independiente’s last 10 outings)

