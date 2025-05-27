Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Independiente del Valle and Barcelona go head-to-head in a thrilling all-Colombian Copa Libertadores Group B finale on Tuesday. Segundo Castillo’s men have failed to win their last 10 visits to the Complejo Independiente del Valle and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell as they eye a top-three finish.

Independiente del Valle made it three wins on the trot in the Ecuadorian Serie A last Friday when they edged out Mushuc Runa 2-1 at the Complejo Independiente del Valle.

Javier Rabanal’s side, who sit top of the league table, now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have failed to win four of their five games in Group B, losing twice and claiming two draws so far.

Independiente have picked up five points from their five Libertadores matches to sit third in the group table, two points behind second-placed Universitario and one point above Barcelona, who sit rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Having kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Independiente in April’s reverse fixture, Barcelona failed to win their subsequent four group games, including three defeats from their most recent three outings.

This poor run of results has been down to their struggles in defense, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their three games since a goalless draw against River Plate on April 9.

Barcelona head into Tuesday’s clash fresh off the back of a goalless draw with Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Serie A, where they are second in the table with 29 points from 13 matches, one point behind Tuesday’s hosts.

Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Barcelona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Independiente have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Barcelona have won just one of their most recent five away matches in all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Independiente are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against Segundo Castillo‘s men, claiming six wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat in April 2017.

Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona Prediction

With just one point between Independiente del Valle and Barcelona in the bottom half of Group B, we anticipate a fierce finale at the Complejo Independiente del Valle as both sides look to avoid finishing rock-bottom.

Home advantage gives Independiente a slight upper hand here and we are backing them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 2-1 Barcelona

Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Independiente del Valle to win

Tip 2: First to score - Independiente (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of Independiente’s last eight outings)

