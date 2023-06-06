Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023 

Independiente del Valle will host Corinthians at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Wednesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a solid run of results in the Ecuadorian Serie A this season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool UY last time out, starting the game strongly before a red card to Moises Ramirez saw their opponents pick up all three points.

Independiente sit second in the group table with six points from four games and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have endured a difficult Brasileiro Serie A campaign so far but remain in contention to advance to the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores. They held on for a goalless draw against Argentinos Juniors in their last group game and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target throughout the game.

The visitors sit third in the table with four points picked up so far. They can leapfrog their midweek opponents with maximum points on Wednesday and will be looking to do just that.

Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Independiente and Corinthians. The hosts are undefeated in all three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their three games in this fixture.

Independiente have picked up 18 points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Corinthians have lost all five of their away league outings this season.

Los Negriazules have the best defensive record in the Ecuadorian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians Prediction

Independiente's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have won nine of their last 10 home matches and will be looking forward to Wednesday's game.

Corinthians, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. The Brazilians are without a win in their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 2-1 Corinthians

Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Independiente

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last two matchups)

