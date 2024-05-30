Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Independiente del Valle and Liverpool bring their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign to an end when they square off at the Complejo Independiente del Valle on Thursday. Both sides are currently level on four points in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to secure the Copa Sudamericana spot.

Independiente del Valle maintained their lead at the top of the Ecuadorian top-flight table as they picked up a deserved 1-0 victory over Macará last weekend.

Javier Marcelo Gandolfi’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten domestic campaign, claiming nine wins and five draws in their 14 matches to sit one point above second-placed Barcelona.

However, Independiente have struggled to get going in the Copa Libertadores, where they are on a three-match losing streak and have picked up just four points from their five matches.

Liverpool have also picked up four points from their five Copa Libertadores matches to sit rooted to the bottom of Group F, only below Thursday’s hosts on goal difference.

Emiliano Alfaro’s men head into the midweek clash off the back of a 2-1 loss against Rampla in the Uruguayan Primera Division, where they are currently sixth in the table with 18 points from 14 matches.

While Liverpool will be looking to secure the all-important win on Thursday, they have lost three and managed just one victory in their last four games on the road across all competitions.

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Independiente del Valle and Liverpool, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous three encounters.

Independiente del Valle Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Liverpool Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Team News

Independiente del Valle

The Ecuadorian outfit will take to the pitch without the services of experienced defender Beder Caicedo, who is currently suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: Beder Caicedo

Liverpool

Barring any late fitness issues, Liverpool head into the midweek clash with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Independiente del Valle Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moisés Ramírez; Anthony Landazuri, Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Yaimar Medina; Joao Ortiz, Cristian Zabala; Renato Ibarra, Kendry Páez, Keny Arroyo; Lautaro Díaz

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gastón Guruceaga; Agustín Cayetano, Enzo Martínez, Jean Rosso, Kevin Amaro; Diego Rodriguez, Lucas Lemos; Diego García, Matías Ocampo, Martin Barrios; Luciano Rodríguez

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Prediction

With both Independiente and Liverpool looking to snatch the Copa Sudamericana ticket, we expect both sides to go all out in search of the win on Thursday.

Gandolfi’s men have been near impenetrable at home in the last few months and we see them claiming a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 2-1 Liverpool