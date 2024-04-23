Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Independiente del Valle will host Palmeiras at the Estadio Banco De Guayaquil on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their group opener earlier in the month before beating Argentine outfit San Lorenzo 2-0 in their second match featuring first-half goals from Junior Sornoza and Michael Hoyos.

Independiente del Valle sit second in the Group H standings with four points from an obtainable six. They are level on points with their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Thursday.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have had a slow start to their Brasileirao Serie A campaign and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere. They played out a 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo in their first group game before picking up a 3-1 home victory over Liverpool in their second, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including 16-year-old Estevao who netted his maiden professional goal.

Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Independiente and Palmeiras, with the visitors winning their previous two matchups.

The two sides last faced off in a group stage clash of the 2021 Copa Libertadores which the Brazilian outfit won 1-0.

Independiente have picked up 13 points on home turf in the LigaPro Serie A this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Palmeiras are the highest-scoring side in Group F so far with a goal tally of four.

Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras Prediction

Independiente have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this Thursday.

Palmeiras are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their three games prior. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 0-1 Palmeiras

Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)