Independiente del Valle vs Pereira Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023 

Indepedente del Valle will welcome Pereira to Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg in Colombia last week. Juan Santacruz scored the match-winner in the 58th minute to inspire the win.

They followed up their continental victory with a 1-1 draw against Chico at home in the Colombian Primera A. Jose Soto put the visitors ahead in the 56th minute, while Alejandro Piedrahita stepped off the bench to level matters in the 82nd minute.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Mushuc Runa in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Facundo Rivero scored a last-gasp winner in the 10th minute of injury time to help his side claim maximum points.

LosNegriazules booked their spot in the knockout rounds as group winners in Group E, while Pereira qualified as runners-up in Group F. The winner of this tie will face either Athletico MG or Palmeiras in the quarterfinal.

Independiente del Valle vs Pereira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Independiente del Valle are currently on a six-game losing streak in all competitions.

Pereira's last nine games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Independiente del Valle's last six home games have produced three goals or more.

Pereira's last seven away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Pereira have won just one of their last nine away games in all competitions.

Independiente del Valle vs Pereira Prediction

Independiente del Valle were expected to progress from this tie but they fluffed their lines in the first leg. Their performance in Colombia was in line with their current poor run that has seen them lose five games on the bounce.

Pereira, for their part, have struggled on their travels, which could make protecting their narrow advantage more difficult.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Independiente del Valle 3-1 Pereira

Independiente del Valle vs Pereira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Independiente del Valle to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Independiente del Valle's last six home games have produced three goals or more)