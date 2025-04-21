Independiente Del Valle vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Independiente Del Valle will host River Plate at the Estadio Banco De Guayaquil on Wednesday in the third group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side are in fine domestic form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Ad

They picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over Universitario in their last group outing, with former Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcivar scoring a stunning winner late in the game to secure an important three points for Los Negriazules.

River Plate also picked up a 1-0 win over Universitario, beating the Peruvian outfit in their opening game via a first-half strike from Paulo Diaz. They were, however, held to a goalless draw by Barcelona SC in game two, creating multiple chances to score and squandering them all in what should have been a routine win in front of their home fans.

Ad

Trending

The visitors remain atop a low-scoring Group B with four points. They are one point above their midweek opponents in third place and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Independiente Del Valle vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Independiente and River Plate, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the round of 16 of the 2016 Libertadores with Los Negriazules winning the two-legged tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The visitors are one of four teams in the Copa Libertadores this season yet to concede any goals.

Independiente have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games after managing just one in their previous seven.

Ad

Independiente Del Valle vs River Plate Prediction

Los Negriazules are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are undefeated at home since last August and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Los Millonarios are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions, although five of those outings have ended level. They have been decent on the road all year and should avoid defeat in Ecuador this week.

Ad

Prediction: Independiente Del Valle 1-1 River Plate

Independiente Del Valle vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Independiente to score first: YES (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More