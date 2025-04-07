Independiente del Valle vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Independiente del Valle will entertain Universitario at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams will strive to get back to winning ways following a poor start to their group campaign.
Independiente del Valle vs Universitario Preview
Independiente del Valle lost on the road to fellow Ecuadorian side 1-0 on matchday one. It was a local derby that set the stage for their continental campaign. Independiente recovered in style from that setback with a 4-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Serie A on Sunday.
Los Negriazules are yet to win the Copa Libertadores but have come very close once, reaching the final in 2016. The hosts qualified for this edition as runners-up of the 2024 Ecuadorian Serie A. Independiente del Valle have won three matches out of seven in the new season, and sit third in the standings on 12 points.
Universitario suffered a 1-0 defeat in front of 57,000 home fans against Argentine giants River Plate in their opening game. The Peruvian champions are set to face another uphill battle as they travel to Ecuador for Tuesday’s clash. Independiente del Valle and Universitario sit at the bottom of Group B with zero points.
Los Cremas are yet to win the Copa Libertadores. They qualified for this edition after winning the 2024 Peruvian Primera División. Universitario have got off to a flying start in the new season, winning four out of six matches and drawing two. They sit third in the standings on 14 points – four behind the top spot.
Independiente del Valle vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Independiente and Universitario have met only two times, with each side winning once.
- Independiente have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches at home.
- Independiente have scored 11 goals and conceded only three in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Universitario have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Independiente have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Universitario have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Independiente – W-L-W-D-W, Universitario – D-L-W-W-W.
Independiente del Valle vs Universitario Prediction
Independiente have not been impressive at home of late but will likely enjoy extra motivation from local fans as this is a continental clash.
Universitario should not be rated based on their performance against River Plate, who are a top side. The visitors could prove their true worth in this game.
Independiente are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Independiente del Valle 3-1 Universitario
Independiente del Valle vs Universitario Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Independiente del Valle to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Independiente del Valle to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Universitario to score - Yes